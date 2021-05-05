Report

Foreign forces departure promotes stability and security in Iraq, al-Araji says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T13:13:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassem al-Araji, hosted today, Wednesday, the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Admiral Joachim Ruhle, and his accompanying delegation at his office in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by al-Araji's office, the meeting discussed the cooperation between Iraq and the NATO mission in the country and its role in achieving security and stability in Iraq and the region.

Al-Araji stressed, "the departure of the foreign combat troops from Iraq helps [achieving] stability and enhancing security," confirming that there will be no additional deployment of foreign forces.

"Iraq needs training, consulting, and improving its combat abilities. It does not need more combat forces."

Admiral Ruhle assured, "the NATO mission is not a combat mission. It helps and contributes to lifting the combat capabilities and skills of the Iraqi forces by training and consulting."

