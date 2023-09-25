"Foreign" ISIS leader captured in a security operation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Iraq announced the arrest of a high-ranking ISIS leader in a coordinated intelligence operation in Kirkuk, an official statement said on Monday.
The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Kurdish security forces, Asayish, led to the capture of the commander known as Abu Bakhari, who is said to head the so-called "Foreign Battalion" within the ISIS terrorist organization.
The Security Media Cell stated, "in a precise intelligence operation and continuous follow-up, the Counter-Terrorism Service, in coordination with the Asayish Operations Department of the Kurdistan Region, executed the arrest of the terrorist leader Abu Bakhari in Kirkuk."