Forces from the Coordination Framework might join the next government, MP says

Shafaq News/ Some of the Coordination Framework forces might take part in the next cabinet lineup, MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Majid Shingali said on Monday, hinting at a second mandate for the incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Premiership.

Shingali told Shafaq News Agency, "a part of the Coordination Framework, led by Hadi al-Ameri, will participate in the government formation, according to political leaks. Al-Ameri's meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, was positive."

"Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Muhammad Allawi, and Adel Mhawdar are the prime candidates for Premiership," he added.

"As for the Presidency of the Republic, Hoshyar Zebari has a very big chance to secure the majority of the votes if the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) failed to reach an agreement."

Yesterday, a source from inside the Coordination Framework said that the Shiite forces consortium tried to force Haidar al-Abadi or Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi into al-Sadr's shortlist of candidates for Prime Ministry that include the incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with Sadrist candidates.

Shafaq News Agency was informed that the Shiite forces are trying to persuade al-Sadr with the option of "consensus governments" as an alternative to the seemingly failing "unified Shiite bloc".

However, the latter would not mind the State of Law bloc joining the government without their leader, Nouri al-Maliki, according to exclusive leaks to Shafaq News Agency.