For unknown reasons, Iran reduces gas supply to Iraqi power production plants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T19:54:29+0000
For unknown reasons, Iran reduces gas supply to Iraqi power production plants

Shafaq News/ Unexplainably, Iran has reduced the gas supply to the Iraqi gas-operated power plants, tampering with the power production capacity.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "some plants in the middle territory had to shut down the turbine for poor gas supply or operate with local gas which significantly reduced electricity production."

"The motive of the Iranian decision still undisclosed until the moment," he said.

It is noteworthy that the U.S. Department of State extended the sanctions waiver enabling Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran for another four months.

