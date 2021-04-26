Report

For the third day in a row: potable water outage continue in the Sadr city

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T10:11:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Potable water outage will continue for the third day in a row in sectors of the Sadr city in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A source in the Second Municipality of Sadr city said today, Monday, "a break in the main pipeline caused potable water outage in sectors of Sadr city for the third day in a row."

"The teams of the Municipality and Baghdad water Directorate are working on the matter," the source added, "the break will be mended, and water supply will be restored in the past 24 hours."

