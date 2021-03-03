For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to drop

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined on Wednesday by +4% to stand at nearly 120 million dollars.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 4.2% decline in its sales to settle at 120,052,218 dollars, compared to 125,321,393 dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 16 banks meeting those requests.