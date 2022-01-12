For the second time in less than a week, al-Kadhimi to visit Najaf today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is expected to land in Najaf in a few hours, an informed government source revealed.

Al-Kadhimi's anticipated visit will be the second in less than a week after the December 6 visit, during which he held the cabinet meeting in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi will be flanked by a ministerial delegation to resume the tour his recent tour on the services projects."

"The visit aims to gain first-hand insight into the needs of the governorate to complete the services projects," the source said.