Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For the second time in less than a week, al-Kadhimi to visit Najaf today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-12T10:32:54+0000
For the second time in less than a week, al-Kadhimi to visit Najaf today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is expected to land in Najaf in a few hours, an informed government source revealed.

Al-Kadhimi's anticipated visit will be the second in less than a week after the December 6 visit, during which he held the cabinet meeting in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi will be flanked by a ministerial delegation to resume the tour his recent tour on the services projects."

"The visit aims to gain first-hand insight into the needs of the governorate to complete the services projects," the source said.

related

Al-Kadhimi: the Yazidis tragedy should not be repeated

Date: 2021-08-16 15:49:17
Al-Kadhimi: the Yazidis tragedy should not be repeated

Al-Kadhimi's government files a bill to make October 3 a national day

Date: 2021-10-02 21:46:07
Al-Kadhimi's government files a bill to make October 3 a national day

The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Date: 2020-09-09 17:00:45
The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Date: 2021-02-13 17:16:18
Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Iraqi Prime Minister offers condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian

Date: 2021-03-16 18:24:34
Iraqi Prime Minister offers condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian

Iraq's PM confirms: Global Coalition remains for advice

Date: 2021-12-11 18:39:05
Iraq's PM confirms: Global Coalition remains for advice

PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Date: 2021-06-28 14:28:19
PM al-Kadhimi chairs a meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security on al-Qaim attack

Iraq and USA to strengthen their relations

Date: 2020-11-17 18:54:39
Iraq and USA to strengthen their relations