Shafaq News/ A security source reported that mortar shells fell on the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; Three mortar shells of unknown sources fell on the village of Shawk al-Reem, northwest of Miqdadiyah, for the second day in a row.

Yesterday, five shells fell on the outskirts of the village.

The security services launched a campaign and cordoned off the site.