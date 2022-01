Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) Command announced that the military campaign it launched yesterday is still ongoing in al-A'dhaim district, Diyala, following the 11-victims massacre that took place there.

The Command said in a statement that the forces are trying to pursue ISIS terrorists and secure al-A'dhaim river basin, noting that several security agencies are taking part in the operation.

Last Friday, ISIS terrorists launched a bloody attack on the Iraqi army, killing 11 soldiers.