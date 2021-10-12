Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For the first time, Iraqi women get 97 seats in the parliamentary election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-12T14:44:12+0000
For the first time, Iraqi women get 97 seats in the parliamentary election

Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday that female candidates running for the parliamentary election have secured 97 seats out of 329 (29.4%), a record high in Iraq's history.

In a press release issued earlier today, Tuesday, the Iraqi Women Empowerment Department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said, "according to the preliminary analysis of the election results, Iraqi women managed to win 97 seats, an increase of 14 seats over the quota for women, including two winners from minorities, while these results showed that 97 women won. its voting power without the need for a quota."

The statement called on all women to "continue efforts to participate in the various stages of the political process and decision-making, and to pay attention to women’s issues and legislation that would guarantee their rights and enhance their position in society."

The women's quota system in Iraq means guaranteeing at least 25% of parliament seats for women in order to achieve female representation that the Iraqi constitution is keen to establish.

related

The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

Date: 2020-09-05 12:34:36
The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Date: 2021-08-26 09:05:50
IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

75% of the election candidates are veterans

Date: 2021-08-29 20:29:24
75% of the election candidates are veterans

PM al-Kadhimi instructs providing all requirements for the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 16:02:41
PM al-Kadhimi instructs providing all requirements for the election day

Iraq suspends official working hours on the election day

Date: 2021-10-07 14:33:02
Iraq suspends official working hours on the election day

IHEC: the election results will be announced soon

Date: 2021-10-10 17:27:51
IHEC: the election results will be announced soon