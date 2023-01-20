For the excellent organization of the Gulfcup 2023, Al-Halboosi thanks Al-Sudani, and Al-Sadr thanks the people of Basra

Shafaq News/ After the extraordinary winning of the Iraqi team in the Gulf Cup title, the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, thanked Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani for the success of organizing the tournament in Basra Governorate. At the same time, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, congratulated the people of Basra for their hospitality.

In a message on telegram, Al-Halboosi pledged that the parliament would continue supporting Al-Sudani's government to "implement its program and achieve the people's aspirations."

In turn, Al-Sadr made phone calls with the players of the Iraqi national team, the President of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Darjal, his deputy, Younis Mahmoud, and the Governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, congratulating them for winning the Gulfcup.

The Sadrist leader thanked the people of Basra for giving "hospitality" to the "honorable guests."

In probably the most stunning final in the tournament's history, Iraq won the Gulfcup 2023 title yesterday by beating Oman 3-2.

Romanian Kovacs Stefan officiated the final match.

On Thursday, the final match took place at the Basra International Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered since dawn.

It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament. Decades of sanctions had prevented the country from hosting any sports events.

Iraq holds its fourth title after winning the 1979, 1984, and 1988 tournaments.

Ibrahim Bayesh, and Amjad Atwan, scored for Iraq, while Oman scored twice in the deadly time by Salaah Al-Yahyaei and Omar Al-Malki.

In a stunning period of extra time during which both sides exchanged chances, Oman could have won, but for a superb last-gasp from Manaf Younis, who scored for Iraq in the 119', the match ended 3-2.

Hours before the game, at least four people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede.

People sought to enter the 65,000-capacity stadium to watch the rare home international kickoff, but they were prevented for not having tickets.