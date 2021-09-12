For electoral causes, al-Kadhimi orders detaining high-profile officers

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, MP Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has ordered placing high-profile officers into detention for accompanying candidates running for the parliamentary elections in their election campaigns, Commander of the Joint Operations Command lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari revealed on Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Shammari said that al-Kadhimi's decision came within the framework of the command's endeavors to keep the military away from the political arena in Iraq.

"The elections security plan includes maintaining the security of journalists and observers," he said, "the terrorist groups do not pose any threat to the liberated territories anymore."