Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For a third time in 24 hours, an explosion from a roadside bomb hits a coalition convoy in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T10:09:29+0000
For a third time in 24 hours, an explosion from a roadside bomb hits a coalition convoy in Babel

Shafaq News/ A blast from an explosive device reportedly struck a convoy of the Coalition in the southern governorate, Babel.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a supply convoy of the U.S.-coalition on the Babel highway.

The source said that the attack did not result in human casualties, and the convoy resumed its match toward its destination.

This is the third attack of its kind in Iraq in the past 24 hours, as two similar attacks took place in Dhi Qar and Babel late last night.

related

Coalition: 14 rockets landed on Ain al-Assad, two injured

Date: 2021-07-07 11:40:14
Coalition: 14 rockets landed on Ain al-Assad, two injured

IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Date: 2020-12-27 11:40:22
IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

A special force from Baghdad arrests Babel's Governor

Date: 2021-04-13 09:49:45
A special force from Baghdad arrests Babel's Governor

Babel Police Command refutes reports about arbitrary arrests

Date: 2021-05-13 13:39:46
Babel Police Command refutes reports about arbitrary arrests

Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Date: 2020-07-28 05:32:56
Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla

Date: 2021-01-04 19:22:21
Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla

PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Date: 2021-03-12 12:27:41
PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel