For a third time in 24 hours, an explosion from a roadside bomb hits a coalition convoy in Babel

Shafaq News/ A blast from an explosive device reportedly struck a convoy of the Coalition in the southern governorate, Babel.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a supply convoy of the U.S.-coalition on the Babel highway.

The source said that the attack did not result in human casualties, and the convoy resumed its match toward its destination.

This is the third attack of its kind in Iraq in the past 24 hours, as two similar attacks took place in Dhi Qar and Babel late last night.