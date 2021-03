Shafaq News / A video clip showed clashes between demonstrators and riot police near the local government headquarters in Najaf.

According to the video, Demonstrators said that they were "exposed to tear gas and smoke," calling for, "the dismissal of the local government, as it did not fulfill its duty."

Najaf has been witnessing demonstrations demanding the dismissal of governor Louay Al-Yasiri, and this was interspersed with acts of violence that left several demonstrators injured.