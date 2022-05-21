Food security bill allocates 500 billion dinars in construction to al-Sadr city

Shafaq News/ The emergency bill on food security and development stipulates allocating 500 billion dinars to reconstruct Baghdad and al-Sadr city, the rapporteur of the parliamentary finance committee Hasan al-Kaabi said on Saturday.

"For the first time in 18 years, Baghdad municipality will receive additional funds," al-Kaabi said, "500 billion dinars will be allocated for the reconstruction of Baghdad, al-Sadr city in particular."

"The finance committee will hold a series of meetings this week to wrap up the food security bill and proceed with the second reading," he added.

On Thursday, the parliament completed the first reading of the food security bill proposed by the parliamentary finance committee as an alternative to the bill deferred by the caretaker government.