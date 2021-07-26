Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Following the U.S. withdrawal announcement, al-Sadr calls for halting the Resistance military action

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-26T22:37:21+0000
Following the U.S. withdrawal announcement, al-Sadr calls for halting the Resistance military action

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for halting the “Resistance” military operations against the U.S forces in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s announcement of ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq.

Al-Sadr tweeted on Monday, “Praise be to God, who cherished his soldiers and helped his servant, and thank you for the Iraqi national resistance.

This is the invader announces the beginning of the withdrawal of its entire forces.

Let us wait together for the completion of this withdrawal.” 

“Thanks be to all the endeavors made to conclude this treaty, particularly to the brother al-Kadhimi,” he added. 

“Given that we demonstrated conditions before and now they are met, the military action of the resistance must be stopped absolutely, and the Iraqi security forces, including the army and police, must be supported to restore and extend security on Iraqi lands and to banish the specter of terrorism, violence, intruders, and pretenders of resistance,” al-Sadr asserted. 

“Iraq towards independence. We await sovereignty and prestige.”

related

Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Date: 2020-10-06 18:10:11
Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Date: 2021-02-08 14:51:05
Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Date: 2020-10-15 11:19:13
Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Iraqi movement to sue al-Sadr's media office

Date: 2021-02-12 19:31:18
Iraqi movement to sue al-Sadr's media office

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Date: 2021-02-14 12:53:32
Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-11-27 11:46:14
Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Al-Sadr may not participate in the Parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-02-28 20:27:57
Al-Sadr may not participate in the Parliamentary elections