Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-26T19:46:49+0000
Shafaq News / Protestors in Wasit, Karbala, Najaf, and al-Diwaniyah governorates burned tires in the streets to express solidarity with the Nasiriyah protestors.
related
Three demonstrators killed in Nasiriyah
Date: 2021-02-26 15:43:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square
Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
The death toll from the Nasiriyah clashes rises to six
Date: 2021-02-26 16:56:15
The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah
Date: 2020-12-03 17:47:06
Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya
Date: 2020-12-15 16:22:37
Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar
Date: 2021-02-26 21:15:40
Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah
Date: 2021-01-07 20:40:30
Three injured in the bloody clashes in Nasiriyah
Date: 2021-02-27 13:15:04
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.