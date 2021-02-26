Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-26T19:46:49+0000

Shafaq News / Protestors in Wasit, Karbala, Najaf, and al-Diwaniyah governorates burned tires in the streets to express solidarity with the Nasiriyah protestors.

