Floods kill two children in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, flooding killed two children in Kirkuk Governorate.

A local source told Shafaq News agency torrential rain and floods swept the Governorate, resulting in two children's death in the Shwan district.

Earlier, the Tuz Khurmatu General Hospital "drowns" as floods wave Saladin Governorate.

Flooding and intense storms often hit parts of Iraq during the winter, especially in the north, but are rarely so deadly.

Flash floods stormed many countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

In the coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at least two people died, dozens of flights were delayed, and schools were closed.