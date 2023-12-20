Flights resumed at Baghdad International Airport
Shafaq News / The administration of Baghdad International Airport announced in a statement the resumption of air traffic at the airport to normal operations, with smooth flight schedules and visibility exceeding 1000 meters.
This comes after a suspension earlier this Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions that affected air traffic at the airport.
An informed source had earlier reported that air traffic at Baghdad International Airport was temporarily halted due to reduced visibility caused by the formation of a dense fog wave in the skies of the Iraqi capital.