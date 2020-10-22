Flights between Iraq and Europe resumed after a five-year ban

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Airways company agent in Frankfurt announced on Thursday that flights between Iraq and Europe will be resumed.

Balsam Al-Samer said in a statement, "the airways linking Germany, Denmark and UK with Iraq have been restored by signing an operating contract with the initials of the (Air Explorer) company", adding, "early December, this company will launch four flights from Germany, one from Copenhagen and the other from London".





He added, "The signing of the new contract comes after the Minister of Transport's recent visit to Berlin with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi".





Europe banned the Iraqi national carrier from flying over Europe in 2015, due to its failure to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The European Aviation Safety Agency conducts a periodic review every 6 months for the banned companies, to decide to lift or maintain the ban after receiving a request from it to audit its status. On June 18, 2018, it announced the continuation of the ban on Iraqi Airways from flying over the European atmosphere according to the latest list it issued.



