Flames engulf a hospital ward in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A fire reportedly erupted in the second floor of al-Haydariyah hospital in Najaf, sending shudders through the country still in shock after two massive hospital blazes killed hundreds in 2021.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that firefighting teams evacuated the patients from the hospital building and is currently working to put out the blazes in the wards built of combustion "sandwich panels".

In July 13, 2021, at least 90 people were killed and over 100 injured in a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah.

In April, 2021, a similar explosion at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital killed at least 82 and injured 110.