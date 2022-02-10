Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Flames engulf a hospital ward in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T07:14:13+0000
Flames engulf a hospital ward in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A fire reportedly erupted in the second floor of al-Haydariyah hospital in Najaf, sending shudders through the country still in shock after two massive hospital blazes killed hundreds in 2021.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that firefighting teams evacuated the patients from the hospital building and is currently working to put out the blazes in the wards built of combustion "sandwich panels".

In July 13, 2021, at least 90 people were killed and over 100 injured in a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah.

In April, 2021, a similar explosion at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital killed at least 82 and injured 110.

related

Hospital arson attempt thwarted in southern Najaf

Date: 2021-07-15 13:27:29
Hospital arson attempt thwarted in southern Najaf

Two corrupt employees arrested in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-31 13:35:08
Two corrupt employees arrested in Najaf

There is a political message behind Al-Salam brigades' military parade, a source says

Date: 2021-02-08 20:00:24
There is a political message behind Al-Salam brigades' military parade, a source says

Explosive device dismantled in Najaf

Date: 2021-08-15 16:01:52
Explosive device dismantled in Najaf

Najaf COVID-19 centers can no longer receive patients, local official says

Date: 2021-07-07 17:27:56
Najaf COVID-19 centers can no longer receive patients, local official says

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renew in Najaf

Date: 2021-03-14 15:10:34
Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renew in Najaf

IHEC has completed the hand recount in Najaf, al-Muthanna, and Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-24 12:02:44
IHEC has completed the hand recount in Najaf, al-Muthanna, and Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf