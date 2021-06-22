Report
Five terrorists were arrested in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-22T20:28:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The Command of Joint Operations in Kirkuk announced, on Tuesday, that 33 wanted persons were arrested.
A brief statement stated that "five wanted persons were arrested according to Article 1/4 of terrorism, and 28 other wanted persons were arrested according to other legal articles."
The statement pointed out that "two hostiles were destroyed and equipment were seized."
