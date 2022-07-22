Five terrorists arrested in three governorates 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security agency announced arresting five terrorists in three different governorates.

The agency said in a statement that three of the terrorists were arrested in different areas of Baghdad, while the two others were arrested in Saladin and Kirkuk, after receiving accurate intelligence information about their locations.

In addition, the agency's units in al-Anbar confiscated military cash that include a huge number of weapons and about a hundred missiles, and different kinds of ammunition that belong to ISIS.