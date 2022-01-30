Report

Five terrorists arrested in separate security operations in al-Anbar and Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T10:01:42+0000
Five terrorists arrested in separate security operations in al-Anbar and Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended five persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary for connections to the terrorist organization of ISIS, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Sunday.

An SMC statement said that a land force from the third regiment of the Iraqi army's 29th infantry brigade was able to apprehend three ISIS members in al-Heet district, al-Anbar.

The operation was a coronation of the efforts of al-Jazeera Operations Command and the 29th brigade intelligence departments, according to SMC.

"The arrestees are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism," said the SMC.

In another statement, SMC said that a security operation carried out by the 11th infantry division in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, resulted in arresting 11 persons wanted for various charges, including a person wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.

The statement said that a force from the 55th brigade of the 17th infantry division captured a person wanted per Article 4/Terrorism at a checkpoint in southern Baghdad.

