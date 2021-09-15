Five terrorists arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Intelligence and Security in Kurdistan Region announced arresting five terrorists in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The directorate said in a statement that the perpetrators are those against whom arrest warrants were issued in accordance with the provisions of Article (1/4) of terrorism by the Karbala Investigation Court.

According to the statement, the arrest was based on accurate intelligence information from the Babel Intelligence and Security Directorate affiliated to the aforementioned directorate.