Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Five terrorists arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-15T14:59:09+0000
Five terrorists arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Intelligence and Security in Kurdistan Region announced arresting five terrorists in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The directorate said in a statement that the perpetrators are those against whom arrest warrants were issued in accordance with the provisions of Article (1/4) of terrorism by the Karbala Investigation Court.

According to the statement, the arrest was based on accurate intelligence information from the Babel Intelligence and Security Directorate affiliated to the aforementioned directorate.

related

Official: Baghdad is responsible for what happened in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-08 17:28:50
Official: Baghdad is responsible for what happened in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts Iraq's Club Wrestling championship

Date: 2020-12-14 10:30:53
Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts Iraq's Club Wrestling championship

Abandoned ammunition found in a destroyed house in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-03-07 18:21:30
Abandoned ammunition found in a destroyed house in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah: demonstrations condemning Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people

Date: 2021-05-20 15:46:13
Al-Sulaymaniyah: demonstrations condemning Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 229 fatalities of Covid-19 within a month

Date: 2020-09-21 18:15:26
Al-Sulaymaniyah: 229 fatalities of Covid-19 within a month

Four victims in a traffic accident in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-05 16:39:04
Four victims in a traffic accident in Al-Sulaymaniyah