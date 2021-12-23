Five terrorists arrested in Kirkuk today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T08:47:07+0000

Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell reported on Thursday the arrest of a member of ISIS and four of his assistants in Kirkuk In a statement, the Cell said that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Interior arrested in separate operations in Kirkuk five terrorists, according to Article 4 / terrorism, for their affiliation with ISIS. He added, the first terrorist confessed to treating ISIS patients in their hostel, as well as providing them with medicines and medical equipment, taking advantage of his position in the Ministry of Health, while the rest of the arrested terrorists worked within the ranks of ISIS in the so-called Kirkuk sector. They participated in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and Peshmerga forces in several governorates. In cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Peshmerga, The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

related

PMF finds 6 ISIS terrorists dead between Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-05 12:32:02

Kirkuk police arrests two men for planting explosive devices

Date: 2021-04-08 06:24:13

Two ISIS leaders killed in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-07 10:15:22

ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-05 19:26:16

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-13 19:40:01

Iraq thwarted attacks in several Governorates

Date: 2020-12-20 11:05:07

An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-27 14:09:02

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-03 21:19:44