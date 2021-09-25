Five terrorists arrested by Iraqi security forces 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces captured four persons wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, a press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

SMC said that a force from the 6th and 7th brigade of the Federal Police arrested two terrorists wanted for charges related to Terrorism in a tight ambush in al-Karkh, the western side of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad.

In al-Rusafa, two persons wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism were apprehended in a security operation executed by a force from the Federal Police's 15th brigade.

The SMC said that six other arrestees were held in custody for variable charges, including unlicensed arms possession, theft, illegal arms trade, and drug dealing.