Five representatives withdrew from Al-Jamaheer bloc

Shafaq News / Five representatives of Al-Jamaheer bloc withdrew today Tuesday from the parliamentary bloc confirming their remaining in the Iraqi Front led by Osama Al-Nujaifi.

The deputies, Qutayba al-Jubouri, Muhammad Farman al-Shaher al-Jubouri, Ahmed Abdullah Musa al-Jubouri, Jasim al-Jubouri, and Hassan al-Alou al-Jubouri, announced in a joint statement their withdrawal from the bloc due to the decision of the party leader Abu Mazin to withdraw from the Iraqi front.

MP Ahmad al-Jubouri (Abu Mazin), Secretary-General of Al-Jamaheer Party, announced earlier today, Tuesday, the withdrawal from the Iraqi Front coalition in the Iraqi parliament, the coalition that was working to remove Al-Halbousi from the presidency of Parliament.