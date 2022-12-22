Five persons With ties to ISIS captured in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal intelligence agency has apprehended five persons with ties to the Islamic State extremist group in al-Sulaymaniyah, an official press release said on Thursday.

According to the press release, the arrestees are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism and enlisted on the agency's most wanted database.

Yesterday, the Asayish directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah announced it thwarted an attempt to establish a "princedom" loyal to ISIS in the governorate in an operation that spanned over five months.

According to an official statement, 54 members were arrested and three were killed in the operation