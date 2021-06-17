Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Shafaq News/ Five people were arrested, on Thursday, on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan. The Police Affairs Agency of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The Agency said in a statement, its detachments in Al-Majar Al-Kabir District, south of Al-Amarah city, Maysan governorate, had arrested two suspects for shooting at the house of a citizen.

In addition, three wanted persons in accordance with Article (430 / threat).

All the accused were referred to the judiciary to take legal measures.