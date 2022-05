Shafaq News / Dhi Qar governorate announced that five new suspected cases of Hemorrhagic fever were quarantined on Monday.

A medical source told Shafaq News agency that until the moment, seven Hemorrhagic fever mortalities were recorded in the governorate.

He added that tests were carried out for five new suspected cases and sent to Baghdad to be analyzed.

Yesterday, Dhi Qar recorded 30 cases and five deaths of Hemorrhagic fever, a medical source told Shafaq News agency.