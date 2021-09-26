Five mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Shafaq News/ A local official reported that mortar shells landed on the outskirts of Qara Tapa district, northeast of Diyala.

The director of Qara Tapa district, Wasfi Murtada al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency that no casualties were recorded.

He added that the security forces rushed to the scene and launched a combing campaign in the outskirts of the district in search of the perpetrators.

Agricultural and remote villages on the outskirts of Qara Tapa district still contain ISIS dens due to the security gaps the terrorists exploit in the area.