Five killed and three injured in yesterday's ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Friday's attack in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has risen to five members of the Iraqi army.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that three army officers and two soldiers perished in the attack launched by the terrorist organization of ISIS yesterday in al-Tarmiyah.

The source added that three soldiers sustained varying injuries in the attack, and they were transferred to a nearby hospital.

Yesterday evening, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that an ISIS serial attack on a convoy of the Iraqi army in northern Baghdad killed two soldiers and two officers.