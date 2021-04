Shafaq News / A security source reported that clashes between two from al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, in the compensation department in Mosul, resulted in five injuries.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the clashes occurred after members of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq attacked the department's employees, which prompted al-Hashd members to intervene. The dispute turned into an armed conflict after the PMF members tried to arrest the assailant.