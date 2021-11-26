Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Five injured in an explosion in Diyala 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-26T14:47:53+0000
Five injured in an explosion in Diyala 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that five were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up injuring policemen and members of the rapid response forces in al-Abbara district, during a joint security mission.

The source indicated that the security forces launched a combing campaign to pursue the perpetrators. 

 Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baquba, witnesses continuous security incidents due to the presence of terrorists' hideouts in its orchards and agricultural villages.

related

A joint security operation on ISIS largest camp in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-18 20:09:52
A joint security operation on ISIS largest camp in Diyala

An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Date: 2021-05-22 06:23:56
An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Diyala: +350 families left their hometowns in the aftermath of the sectarian violence

Date: 2021-10-29 12:44:28
Diyala: +350 families left their hometowns in the aftermath of the sectarian violence

A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-12 09:30:00
A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Old tank explodes in Diyala

Date: 2021-08-22 19:30:25
Old tank explodes in Diyala

PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

Date: 2020-07-30 18:52:21
PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

The Joint forces foiled an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-26 20:54:47
The Joint forces foiled an ISIS attack in Diyala

Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2020-10-02 15:02:31
Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin