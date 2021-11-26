Five injured in an explosion in Diyala 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that five were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up injuring policemen and members of the rapid response forces in al-Abbara district, during a joint security mission.

The source indicated that the security forces launched a combing campaign to pursue the perpetrators.

Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baquba, witnesses continuous security incidents due to the presence of terrorists' hideouts in its orchards and agricultural villages.