Five drug dealers, including a woman, get life sentences

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court sentenced five people, one of them a woman, to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday.

The council’s media center stated “drug trafficking network were found with three bags of drugs for dealing and selling in Baghdad”.

The statement further mentioned that “The sentences followed the provisions of Article 28/ First of the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017 and Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.”

Notably, During the recent period, Iraqi authorities intensified efforts to combat the drug scourge, marked by increased arrests of smugglers, border crossing closures to counter smuggling, and the confiscation of substantial quantities of narcotics, particularly Captagon.

Earlier this month, Assistant Director-General of the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, Maj. Gen. Hamid Nahiwi Nayef reported that drug trade rates have "decreased in Iraq by more than 70%," attributing this to the security efforts.