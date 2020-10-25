Five demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests

Shafaq News / Five members of the security forces were wounded after protestors threw stones at them in Al-Allawi area, in Baghdad, according to an Iraqi police officer.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that uncontrolled groups were breaking destroying local shops in Hafez Al-Qadi.

Five protestors were injured on Sunday in clashes with law enforcement officers after they tried to lift barbed wire from a main street in Baghdad.

the security services in Baghdad tightened their measures at the western and eastern entrances to the capital, in conjunction with the October 25 anniversary demonstrations.