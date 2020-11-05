Report

Five causalities in a double-explosion in Al-Abbara district

Date: 2020-11-05
Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala governorate reported on Thursday that five people were killed and wounded in two explosions on the outskirts of Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah.

The director of the district, Shaker Mazen Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device exploded on an agricultural road killing a woman and wounding another, followed by a second bomb explosion targeting a police patrol, wounding 3 soldiers.

The source added that a security force rushed to the and launched a combing campaign to arrest the perpetrators.

The areas of Al-Abbara district are subjected to continuous attacks due to the presence of armed men in the agricultural villages and the dense orchards surrounding them.


