Five arrested for bribing voters in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-08T22:04:55+0000

Shafaq News/ A local source reported that the director of the office of a female candidate from the Takadum coalition in Diyala, along with four of his companions, had been arrested on charges of offering bribes to voters. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security authorities arrested the director of the office of a candidate in Diyala, Nawras Mahmoud Al-Issa, along with four of his companions, red-handed for distributing bribes to voters in a polling center in Al-Azim district, north of Diyala." "The security authorities took him and his companions to a security center to conduct the necessary investigations," he added.

