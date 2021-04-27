Report

Five QRF officers shot in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-27T17:22:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Five members of a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) were shot in an ISIS attack today, Tuesday, in Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a team of QRF was engaged in a combing operation at the outskirts of Abi Saida sub-district, near the villages of Sheikhi and Abi Khanazir, when a group of ISIS operatives sprayed them with gunfire.

The source added that five members of the team were shot without revealing further details.

The clashes, according to the source, are still ongoing until the moment, the source reported.

