Shafaq News/ Five members of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) reportedly sustained varying injuries in an explosive device blast while on a mission in Hemrin mountains, north of Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the fighters were part of a QRF unit participating in the joint operation launched yesterday, Sunday, by the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the territory between Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin.