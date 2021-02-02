Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Shafaq News/ Members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Population Mobilization Forces-PMF) were killed in an ISIS ambush in Diyala earlier today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that a force from the first Brigade of the PMF entered a premeditated ambush of ISIS militants while they were in a reconnaissance tour in Ayn Samak village, northeast Baquba.

The source added that five members of the PMP were killed in the attack. PMF clashed with the attackers and started a campaign to pursue them.