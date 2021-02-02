Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T11:42:34+0000
Five PMF fighters killed in an ISIS ambush

Shafaq News/ Members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Population Mobilization Forces-PMF) were killed in an ISIS ambush in Diyala earlier today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that a force from the first Brigade of the PMF entered a premeditated ambush of ISIS militants while they were in a reconnaissance tour in Ayn Samak village, northeast Baquba. 

The source added that five members of the PMP were killed in the attack. PMF clashed with the attackers and started a campaign to pursue them.

related

Pre-emptive operation launched in Iraq: ISIS may exploit Corona

Date: 2020-03-30 10:22:08
Pre-emptive operation launched in Iraq: ISIS may exploit Corona

Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

Date: 2021-01-29 12:56:54
Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

A new ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-27 05:52:25
A new ISIS attack in Kirkuk

CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-07 18:38:11
CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Nineveh MPs collect signatures to prevent the transfer of Iraqi ISIS families from Syria to their governorate

Date: 2020-02-20 12:01:02
Nineveh MPs collect signatures to prevent the transfer of Iraqi ISIS families from Syria to their governorate

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-26 11:45:34
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Thwarting an ISIS attack against the security forces in Anbar

Date: 2020-09-12 16:14:51
Thwarting an ISIS attack against the security forces in Anbar

Archaeologists discover ancient treasures at an Iraqi site detonated by ISIS

Date: 2020-04-14 10:14:18
Archaeologists discover ancient treasures at an Iraqi site detonated by ISIS