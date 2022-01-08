Five Iraqi soldiers injured in armed clashes with ISIS group in northern Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T12:48:53+0000

Shafaq News/ Five Iraqi soldiers were injured in clashes between the Iraqi army and an ISIS terrorist group in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the armed confrontations are underway until the moment.

