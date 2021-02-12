Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Shafaq News / Five members of the Iraqi army forces, including an officer, were wounded today in an explosion targeting a military patrol north of Saladin. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted the vehicle that was carrying the soldiers in al-Shirqat district. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the injuries are very serious, indicating that the officer and soldiers were transferred to Erbil to receive the necessary treatment.

