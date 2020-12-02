Five ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Wednesday that the members of a terrorist group responsible for attacks targeting Iraqi security forces in Saladin Governorate had been killed.

A statement of the cell received by Shafaq News agency said, "in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, the international coalition aircraft carried out, on Tuesday evening, four F-15 airstrikes, killing all members of the terrorist group consisting of five terrorists.

The organization's operatives had detonated an explosive device in the evening last month in a vehicle carrying citizens in Saladin, followed by an ambush that was carried out by joint forces of the police and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi after they reached the area, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In recent months, ISIS terrorist attacks have increased, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as the "Triangle of Death."

However, the terrorist organization still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and launches attacks now and then.