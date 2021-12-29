Five ISIS terrorists killed in 14 airstrikes in Diyala, SMC says

Shafaq News/ Five members of the terrorist organization of ISIS were killed in a series of airstrikes in Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Wednesday.

SMC said that forces from the Counter-Terrorism-Services, the army, police, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) carried out a three-day military operation orchestrated by Diyala's Operations Command to clear the al-Khalawiya sector from ISIS remnants.

"Fourteen airstrikes, executed by the Iraqi army's F-16 and L-159, resulted in killing five ISIS members and finding the bodies of two abductees," SMC said.

The security forces found 23 hideouts, 13 explosive devices, along with a large amount of machine guns, ammunition, military and survival equipment.