سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Five ISIS terrorists killed in 14 airstrikes in Diyala, SMC says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-29T14:56:34+0000
Five ISIS terrorists killed in 14 airstrikes in Diyala, SMC says

Shafaq News/ Five members of the terrorist organization of ISIS were killed in a series of airstrikes in Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Wednesday.

SMC said that forces from the Counter-Terrorism-Services, the army, police, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) carried out a three-day military operation orchestrated by Diyala's Operations Command to clear the al-Khalawiya sector from ISIS remnants.

"Fourteen airstrikes, executed by the Iraqi army's F-16 and L-159, resulted in killing five ISIS members and finding the bodies of two abductees," SMC said.

The security forces found 23 hideouts, 13 explosive devices, along with a large amount of machine guns, ammunition, military and survival equipment.

related

12 ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-05 10:15:40
12 ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala

PMF repulses an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-12 18:28:24
PMF repulses an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Date: 2021-03-19 12:52:08
ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-05 10:51:22
Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets

Date: 2021-07-05 11:48:49
ISIS exploits the exchange of army units to set new targets