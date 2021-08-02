Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Five ISIS terrorists arrested in cooperation with the Asayish forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-02T09:59:43+0000
Five ISIS terrorists arrested in cooperation with the Asayish forces

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi counter-Terrorism Service, in cooperation with the Asayish forces of Kurdistan Region, arrested leaders of the "Al-Qaqaa" battalion in ISIS, according to the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

 Major General Yahya Rasool said in a statement that the service arrested five terrorists, including four leaders of the so-called al-Qaqaa Brigade.

 He explained that the operation was carried out in coordination with the Asayish forces in al-Sulaymaniyah.

 The Counter-Terrorism Service confirmed that the coming days will witness larger and more intense operations against ISIS remnants.

related

Asayish dismantles a huge ISIS network extending in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-20 18:51:30
Asayish dismantles a huge ISIS network extending in Kurdistan

A Baghdad-Erbil agreement to re-deploy Asayish in Khanaqin, source says

Date: 2021-05-23 13:16:54
A Baghdad-Erbil agreement to re-deploy Asayish in Khanaqin, source says

Asayish defuses two landmines in Al-Raqqah

Date: 2021-06-20 08:27:41
Asayish defuses two landmines in Al-Raqqah