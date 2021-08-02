Five ISIS terrorists arrested in cooperation with the Asayish forces

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi counter-Terrorism Service, in cooperation with the Asayish forces of Kurdistan Region, arrested leaders of the "Al-Qaqaa" battalion in ISIS, according to the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Major General Yahya Rasool said in a statement that the service arrested five terrorists, including four leaders of the so-called al-Qaqaa Brigade.

He explained that the operation was carried out in coordination with the Asayish forces in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The Counter-Terrorism Service confirmed that the coming days will witness larger and more intense operations against ISIS remnants.