Five ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar 

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced that the National Security Agency had arrested five terrorists in al-Anbar, in two separate operations.

The cell said in a statement that after receiving intelligence information, the National Security Service detachments in al-Anbar Governorate carried out an operation during which three ISIS terrorists were arrested.

The statement added that in a separate operation, the detachments arrested two other ISIS terrorists in the governorate.

The perpetrators were referred to the concerned authorities, according to the statement.