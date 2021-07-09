Five ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar 

Report

Date: 2021-07-09T14:38:07+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced that the National Security Agency had arrested five terrorists in al-Anbar, in two separate operations.

The cell said in a statement that after receiving intelligence information, the National Security Service detachments in al-Anbar Governorate carried out an operation during which three ISIS terrorists were arrested.

The statement added that in a separate operation, the detachments arrested two other ISIS terrorists in the governorate. 

The perpetrators were referred to the concerned authorities, according to the statement.

