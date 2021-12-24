Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala and Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T19:32:25+0000

Shafaq News/ A joint force arrested five "terrorists" in separate operations in Diyala and Nineveh. The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "A joint force arrested five prominent ISIS members, infiltrated to the Hatra district, west of Mosul." It added, "A joint security force apprehended a dangerous terrorist while he was trying to move from Kalar district to Khanaqin, northeast of Baqubah." In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, four years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates. The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members. The most massive attack was when a roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb in July, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market. In January, twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens. Iraqi officials blamed ISIS for those attacks.

