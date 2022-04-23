Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Five ISIS operatives in the custody of the Federal Intelligence Agency, SMC says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T18:59:47+0000
Five ISIS operatives in the custody of the Federal Intelligence Agency, SMC says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency captured five persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in separate operations in Baghdad, Nineveh, and Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

According to SMC, two of the arrestees served in the Personnel department (Diwan al-Jund) of the so-called Salman al-Abbasi group in Kirkuk, and two others served in the Nineveh sector.

The fifth arrestee, known as Abu Ebrahim, worked in the Euphrates Wilayat in the governorate of Baghdad.

"The arrestees are wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," SMC said.

In the same context, a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency found an arms cache in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, and seized two "Austrian" projectiles, 486 detonators, and 2,000 shells hidden inside plastic barrels underground.

related

ISIS claims responsibility for the attack the Sadr City neighborhood

Date: 2021-04-16 19:38:20
ISIS claims responsibility for the attack the Sadr City neighborhood

Sniper kills a soldier and injures others in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-04 10:40:07
Sniper kills a soldier and injures others in Iraq

Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-16 21:32:21
Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-04-07 13:46:49
ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk

ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

Date: 2021-05-29 20:54:16
ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-19 08:37:06
The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

Date: 2020-06-13 13:34:16
ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-25 12:47:46
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad